Estos son todos los que irán al sorteo por los 74 lotes municipales

La Municipalidad de Reconquista informa que, en la mañana del lunes 30 de septiembre, se reunió la Comisión de Preadjudicación de la Licitación Pública N° 18/19, referida a los 74 lotes municipales ubicados en Loteo Scalini, en barrio Lanceros del Sauce.
Designada según Decreto N° 310/19, la misma estuvo integrada por el Secretario General, Lic. Guillermo Romero Mansur; el Secretario de Desarrollo Económico y Productivo, CPN Ignacio Correa; el Secretario de Obras y Servicios Públicos, Sr. Gabriel Gasparutti; la Directora de Tierra y Vivienda, Prof. Adriana Aranda; y, representación del Honorable Concejo Deliberante, el Dr. Eduardo Paoletti.
Habiendo transcurrido los tres días hábiles legalmente establecidos para que los oferentes cumplimenten con la documentación omitida (según lo constatado en el Informe N° 1 de la Comisión), se procedió a una segunda constatación de la que surge el listado definitivo de oferentes admitidos.
El sorteo público tendrá lugar el próximo jueves 3 de octubre, a las 20:00 horas, en Casa del Bicentenario (se modificó el lugar por las obras en el Teatro Español).
|
N° ASIGNADO PARA EL SORTEO
|
N° REGISTRO
|
APELLIDO Y NOMBRE
|
DNI
|
1
|
11576
|
NARDELLI, Nicolás
|
35.225.837
|
2
|
11739
|
SALINAS, Martin Ramon
|
32.005.908
|
3
|
11745
|
NARDELLI, Leonardo Federico
|
36.326.208
|
4
|
11837
|
LORENZÓN, Rodrigo
|
37.576.412
|
5
|
11991
|
LESCANO, Nelida
|
14.669.282
|
6
|
12057
|
BAYABEN, Selva Alejandra
|
22.683.975
|
7
|
12081
|
QUIROGA, Diego Hernando
|
36.508.279
|
8
|
12208
|
DELGUSTE, Pablo Cesar
|
30.187.293
|
9
|
12223
|
AYALA, Carlos Denis
|
34.315.167
|
10
|
12293
|
MARTINEZ, Alejandra
|
36.545.692
|
11
|
12327
|
MILESSI, Maximiliano Andres
|
34.045.947
|
12
|
12350
|
ESCOBAR, Leonela Antonella
|
34.766.532
|
13
|
12389
|
SOSA, Ramon Ernesto
|
34.541.504
|
14
|
12418
|
SAUCEDO, Laura Liliana
|
30.729.753
|
15
|
12422
|
GOY, Franco Nicolas
|
37.453.226
|
16
|
12461
|
FERESIN, Rocio Soledad
|
36.326.339
|
17
|
12478
|
VANEGA, Juan Emanuel
|
37.209.393
|
18
|
12488
|
BAEZ, Pamela Eliana
|
37.074.336
|
19
|
12494
|
MOSCHEN, Maximiliano Luis
|
35.454.130
|
20
|
12500
|
MATURANA, Mariano Marcelo
|
29.379.174
|
21
|
12512
|
CHAVEZ, Juliana
|
36.545.658
|
22
|
12528
|
GOMEZ, Melina
|
35.225.814
|
23
|
12530
|
VILLALBA, Mariela Patricia
|
31.330.945
|
24
|
12558
|
FERNANDEZ, Ruben German
|
25.672.220
|
25
|
12563
|
VARELA, Eraldo Daniel
|
35.250.483
|
26
|
12576
|
ORTIZ, Cristian Javier
|
35.222.384
|
27
|
12577
|
CATANZARITA, Leonardo
|
33.129.182
|
28
|
12607
|
MORZAN, Yanina Paola
|
25.469.686
|
29
|
12628
|
LUPIS, Lidia Cristina
|
26.513.459
|
30
|
12661
|
CANO, Bruno
|
34.045.708
|
31
|
12689
|
LOVEY, Paula
|
39.675.546
|
32
|
12722
|
TOMADIN, Cristian
|
32.140.827
|
33
|
12737
|
CABRAL, Nestor Fabian
|
27.501.076
|
34
|
12741
|
MARTINEZ, Alejandro
|
28.036.916
|
35
|
12746
|
CABAS, Franco Matias
|
34.314.993
|
36
|
12749
|
PUCCINI, Javier Alejandro
|
37.074.353
|
37
|
12758
|
ITURRIA, Fernando
|
34.131.262
|
38
|
12766
|
LLAMAS, Micaela Itati
|
37.453.499
|
39
|
12770
|
VOLKART ANSO, Javier Eduardo
|
28.335.724
|
40
|
12803
|
SALINAS, Angel David
|
36.545.663
|
41
|
12810
|
ACQUAROLI, Maria Luciana
|
30.562.171
|
42
|
12818
|
SOTELO, Alberto Luis
|
26.513.733
|
43
|
12822
|
LEYES, Ana Paula
|
37.074.364
|
44
|
12836
|
MARTIN, Maria Pia
|
27.422.322
|
45
|
12837
|
GIMENEZ, Aldo Andres
|
37.576.461
|
46
|
12847
|
NUÑEZ, Mariano Alejandro
|
30.788.361
|
47
|
12851
|
ROMERO, Ruben Dario
|
27.867.224
|
48
|
12863
|
PAULIN, Javier
|
31.849.737
|
49
|
12868
|
SPERANZA, Maximiliano
|
34.314.736
|
50
|
12879
|
ORTIZ, Mariana
|
30.156.664
|
51
|
12895
|
ORTIZ, Alicia Gabriela
|
21.692.632
|
52
|
12898
|
MAREGA, Lionel
|
41.860.615
|
53
|
12904
|
MATHEY, Cecilia
|
39.052.226
|
54
|
12905
|
VELAZQUEZ, Sebastian Antonio
|
31.330.991
|
55
|
12909
|
ZUPEL, Daniel Hector
|
35.668.426
|
56
|
12923
|
MONSALVE, Carlos Martin
|
32.740.724
|
57
|
12933
|
PAULIN SOTO, David Edesio
|
32.744.938
|
58
|
12940
|
NUÑEZ, Ever Jonatan
|
35.225.852
|
59
|
12946
|
BUSTAMANTE, Claudia Daniela
|
34.045.915
|
60
|
12952
|
KAUFMANN, Ivan Silvio
|
28.134.841
|
61
|
12953
|
RAMEL, Cintia Elizabet
|
30.288.424
|
62
|
12955
|
MOLINA, Eliana Tamara
|
36.196.736
|
63
|
12961
|
LEDESMA, Oscar Alberto
|
33.734.215
|
64
|
12966
|
DEIBER, Carina Vanesa
|
29.049.048
|
65
|
12968
|
ZAPATA, Cintia
|
23.142.603
|
66
|
12973
|
OBREGON, Rosana Valeria
|
30.188.075
|
67
|
12991
|
FUMO, Jimena
|
33.129.126
|
68
|
12999
|
HERNAN, Marilina Soledad
|
31.385.922
|
69
|
13018
|
CUSIT, Pamela Mariana
|
36.490.375
|
70
|
13023
|
ARANDA, Romina Joana
|
33.845.404
|
71
|
13029
|
TORRES, Rocio Macarena
|
37.074.387
|
72
|
13030
|
SPERANZA, Gabriel E.
|
35.454.207
|
73
|
13031
|
BROGLIA, Maria Jose
|
30.156.939
|
74
|
13032
|
SANCHEZ, Rosana Beatriz
|
29.525.316
|
75
|
13036
|
GUARDIA, Javier Alberto
|
35.752.182
|
76
|
13039
|
DEL TURCO, Samanta Floriana
|
34.684.503
|
77
|
13048
|
BERNARD, Matias
|
34.314.746
|
78
|
13049
|
LOPEZ, Maximiliano
|
33.500.578
|
79
|
13055
|
GAUNA, Luis
|
29.853.634
|
80
|
13058
|
BRAC, Juan Martin
|
37.209.471
|
81
|
13059
|
GONZALEZ, Jonatan Abel
|
34.435.165
|
82
|
13061
|
ALEM, Alexis Federico
|
27.266.962
|
83
|
13062
|
PANIAGUA, Alan Javier
|
37.331.286
|
84
|
13064
|
SANDRIGO, Dario Eduardo
|
30.788.239
|
85
|
13065
|
SCHNEIDER, Lucas Arturo
|
37.453.081
|
86
|
13068
|
MATHIEU, Tania Nair
|
36.326.233
|
87
|
13073
|
SIMON, Milton Gaston
|
32.059.461
|
88
|
13075
|
ALTAMIRANO, Jaquelina Noemi
|
33.105.550
|
89
|
13079
|
PEDRO, Cristian Fabian
|
34.597.062
|
90
|
13080
|
BENITEZ, Caro Marcela
|
24.060.470
|
91
|
13083
|
VELIZ OVIEDO, Karen Ailen
|
37.331.331
|
92
|
13086
|
MARTI, Ana Clara
|
32.191.179
|
93
|
13087
|
SILVA, Matias Alejandro
|
32.074.728
|
94
|
13090
|
VOLKART ANSO, Mauricio Hernan
|
32.141.944
|
95
|
13092
|
MASSIN, Ornella Anahí
|
37.209.301
|
96
|
13093
|
MAIDANA, Andrea Graciela
|
23.200.599
|
97
|
13097
|
VERDUN, Dante Maximiliano
|
32.619.965
|
98
|
13100
|
FUMO, Nicolas Ademar
|
36.326.167
|
99
|
13103
|
DOLZANI, Guillermo Ezequiel
|
37.074.283
|
100
|
13104
|
VILCHES, Rodrigro
|
41.656.048
|
101
|
13106
|
ALEGRE, Aurelia
|
12.590.388
|
102
|
13109
|
NICLE, Daiana Mariel
|
40.703.089
|
103
|
13112
|
TOURN, Alicia Beatriz
|
17.293.552
|
104
|
13113
|
GANCHIER, Maximiliano
|
38.241.274
|
105
|
13115
|
CORREA, Valeria
|
36.545.539
|
106
|
13116
|
LUDUEÑA, Lidia Isabel
|
23.350.656
|
107
|
13117
|
CABRAL, Vilma Leticia
|
18.908.555
|
108
|
13119
|
MONZON, Cristian Martin
|
33.734.169
|
109
|
13120
|
CIAN, Valeria Natalia
|
34.045.518
|
110
|
13131
|
DIEZ, Emiliano Federico
|
32.674.712
|
111
|
13133
|
GANCHIER, Maria Eugenia
|
37.074.480
|
112
|
13135
|
YORIS, Matias
|
34.706.782
|
113
|
13139
|
MOHNI, Emiliano
|
40.958.537
|
114
|
13142
|
VELAZQUEZ, Valeria
|
32.140.682
|
115
|
13146
|
MOLINA SERVIN, Maricel Beatriz
|
26.244.227
|
116
|
13147
|
DELGUSTE, Nestor Francisco
|
11.676.583
|
117
|
13150
|
SEGOVIA, Facundo Martin
|
34.985.480
|
118
|
13153
|
GOMEZ, Maxiliano Luis
|
34.821.084
|
119
|
13157
|
MAREGA, Jonatan
|
31.706.745
|
120
|
13160
|
CIAN, Diego Alberto
|
29.529.423
|
121
|
13161
|
AGUILAR, Laura Leonor
|
32.191.239
|
122
|
13165
|
RASETTO, Ana Laura
|
34.821.200
|
123
|
13068
|
LEDESMA, Fernando Nahuel
|
37.331.470
|
124
|
13170
|
RAFFIN PEREZ, Carolina
|
28.239.040
|
125
|
13171
|
DEBLOC, Cesar Adriel
|
32.908.874
|
126
|
13172
|
SCHAUMBURG, Walkyria Gemma
|
33.071.257
|
127
|
13176
|
FERNANDEZ, Walter Daniel
|
36.013.393
|
128
|
13180
|
HOYOS, Antonio Jesus
|
28.456.652
|
129
|
13182
|
AVALOS, Alejandra
|
26.665.370
|
130
|
13183
|
BERNARDI, Marco
|
36.013.763
|
131
|
13184
|
TOURN, Erica Gisela
|
33.734.447
|
132
|
13186
|
SALINAS, Gabriela
|
31.978.495
|
133
|
13199
|
NUÑEZ, Javier Maximiliano
|
32.364.339
|
134
|
13201
|
LOPEZ LASCANO, Maria Sol
|
36.196.838
|
135
|
13202
|
ZORZON, Alexis Andres
|
37.331.043
|
136
|
13204
|
TOURNE, Marcelino Rene
|
21.651.778
|
137
|
13205
|
MOLINA, Graciela Alejandra
|
28.239.342
|
138
|
13208
|
GOMEZ, Yamila Marianela
|
36.177.177
|
139
|
13211
|
FABBRO, Estefania
|
31.975.849
|
140
|
13213
|
MICHEL, Cesar Luis
|
25.222.590
|
141
|
13214
|
PERESSON, Fernando Luis
|
36.013.007
|
142
|
13217
|
ORTEGA, Angela Soledad
|
26.513.478
|
143
|
13218
|
RAMIREZ, Walter Oscar
|
26.002.802
|
144
|
13222
|
VALENZUELA, Hilda Norma
|
12.500.940
|
145
|
13226
|
BUYATTI, Victor Ruben
|
30.562.487
|
146
|
13232
|
SUAREZ, Ariel Alejandro
|
40.844.758
|
147
|
13240
|
MARTINEZ, Alberto Sebastian
|
28.036.703
|
148
|
13241
|
FRANCO, Alejandro
|
28.036.725
|
149
|
13243
|
MUCHIUT, Maximiliano Ruben
|
34.821.132
|
150
|
13247
|
ESCOBAR, Edgardo Andres
|
28.335.980
|
151
|
13253
|
GROSSI, Rodrigo Jose
|
34.541.581
|
152
|
13255
|
GROSSI, Luciana Belen
|
36.196.712
|
153
|
13258
|
CAPPELLETTI, German Danilo
|
35.292.445
|
154
|
13259
|
HERRERA, Miguel Angel
|
16.272.551
|
155
|
13262
|
FERNANDEZ, Fabian
|
32.842.387