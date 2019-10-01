Noticias

Estos son todos los que irán al sorteo por los 74 lotes municipales

1 octubre, 2019 Destacadas

La Municipalidad de Reconquista informa que, en la mañana del lunes 30 de septiembre, se reunió la Comisión de Preadjudicación de la Licitación Pública N° 18/19, referida a los 74 lotes municipales ubicados en Loteo Scalini, en barrio Lanceros del Sauce.

Designada según Decreto N° 310/19, la misma estuvo integrada por el Secretario General, Lic. Guillermo Romero Mansur; el Secretario de Desarrollo Económico y Productivo, CPN Ignacio Correa; el Secretario de Obras y Servicios Públicos, Sr. Gabriel Gasparutti; la Directora de Tierra y Vivienda, Prof. Adriana Aranda; y, representación del Honorable Concejo Deliberante, el Dr. Eduardo Paoletti.

Habiendo transcurrido los tres días hábiles legalmente establecidos para que los oferentes cumplimenten con la documentación omitida (según lo constatado en el Informe N° 1 de la Comisión), se procedió a una segunda constatación de la que surge el listado definitivo de oferentes admitidos.

El sorteo público tendrá lugar el próximo jueves 3 de octubre, a las 20:00 horas, en Casa del Bicentenario (se modificó el lugar por las obras en el Teatro Español).

 

N° ASIGNADO PARA EL SORTEO

N° REGISTRO

APELLIDO Y NOMBRE

DNI

1

11576

NARDELLI, Nicolás

35.225.837

2

11739

SALINAS, Martin Ramon

32.005.908

3

11745

NARDELLI, Leonardo Federico

36.326.208

4

11837

LORENZÓN, Rodrigo

37.576.412

5

11991

LESCANO, Nelida

14.669.282

6

12057

BAYABEN, Selva Alejandra

22.683.975

7

12081

QUIROGA, Diego Hernando

36.508.279

8

12208

DELGUSTE, Pablo Cesar

30.187.293

9

12223

AYALA, Carlos Denis

34.315.167

10

12293

MARTINEZ, Alejandra

36.545.692

11

12327

MILESSI, Maximiliano Andres

34.045.947

12

12350

ESCOBAR, Leonela Antonella

34.766.532

13

12389

SOSA, Ramon Ernesto

34.541.504

14

12418

SAUCEDO, Laura Liliana

30.729.753

15

12422

GOY, Franco Nicolas

37.453.226

16

12461

FERESIN, Rocio Soledad

36.326.339

17

12478

VANEGA, Juan Emanuel

37.209.393

18

12488

BAEZ, Pamela Eliana

37.074.336

19

12494

MOSCHEN, Maximiliano Luis

35.454.130

20

12500

MATURANA, Mariano Marcelo

29.379.174

21

12512

CHAVEZ, Juliana

36.545.658

22

12528

GOMEZ, Melina

35.225.814

23

12530

VILLALBA, Mariela Patricia

31.330.945

24

12558

FERNANDEZ, Ruben German

25.672.220

25

12563

VARELA, Eraldo Daniel

35.250.483

26

12576

ORTIZ, Cristian Javier

35.222.384

27

12577

CATANZARITA, Leonardo

33.129.182

28

12607

MORZAN, Yanina Paola

25.469.686

29

12628

LUPIS, Lidia Cristina

26.513.459

30

12661

CANO, Bruno

34.045.708

31

12689

LOVEY, Paula

39.675.546

32

12722

TOMADIN, Cristian

32.140.827

33

12737

CABRAL, Nestor Fabian

27.501.076

34

12741

MARTINEZ, Alejandro

28.036.916

35

12746

CABAS, Franco Matias

34.314.993

36

12749

PUCCINI, Javier Alejandro

37.074.353

37

12758

ITURRIA, Fernando

34.131.262

38

12766

LLAMAS, Micaela Itati

37.453.499

39

12770

VOLKART ANSO, Javier Eduardo

28.335.724

40

12803

SALINAS, Angel David

36.545.663

41

12810

ACQUAROLI, Maria Luciana

30.562.171

42

12818

SOTELO, Alberto Luis

26.513.733

43

12822

LEYES, Ana Paula

37.074.364

44

12836

MARTIN, Maria Pia

27.422.322

45

12837

GIMENEZ, Aldo Andres

37.576.461

46

12847

NUÑEZ, Mariano Alejandro

30.788.361

47

12851

ROMERO, Ruben Dario

27.867.224

48

12863

PAULIN, Javier

31.849.737

49

12868

SPERANZA, Maximiliano

34.314.736

50

12879

ORTIZ, Mariana

30.156.664

51

12895

ORTIZ, Alicia Gabriela

21.692.632

52

12898

MAREGA, Lionel

41.860.615

53

12904

MATHEY, Cecilia

39.052.226

54

12905

VELAZQUEZ, Sebastian Antonio

31.330.991

55

12909

ZUPEL, Daniel Hector

35.668.426

56

12923

MONSALVE, Carlos Martin

32.740.724

57

12933

PAULIN SOTO, David Edesio

32.744.938

58

12940

NUÑEZ, Ever Jonatan

35.225.852

59

12946

BUSTAMANTE, Claudia Daniela

34.045.915

60

12952

KAUFMANN, Ivan Silvio

28.134.841

61

12953

RAMEL, Cintia Elizabet

30.288.424

62

12955

MOLINA, Eliana Tamara

36.196.736

63

12961

LEDESMA, Oscar Alberto

33.734.215

64

12966

DEIBER, Carina Vanesa

29.049.048

65

12968

ZAPATA, Cintia

23.142.603

66

12973

OBREGON, Rosana Valeria

30.188.075

67

12991

FUMO, Jimena

33.129.126

68

12999

HERNAN, Marilina Soledad

31.385.922

69

13018

CUSIT, Pamela Mariana

36.490.375

70

13023

ARANDA, Romina Joana

33.845.404

71

13029

TORRES, Rocio Macarena

37.074.387

72

13030

SPERANZA, Gabriel E.

35.454.207

73

13031

BROGLIA, Maria Jose

30.156.939

74

13032

SANCHEZ, Rosana Beatriz

29.525.316

75

13036

GUARDIA, Javier Alberto

35.752.182

76

13039

DEL TURCO, Samanta Floriana

34.684.503

77

13048

BERNARD, Matias

34.314.746

78

13049

LOPEZ, Maximiliano

33.500.578

79

13055

GAUNA, Luis

29.853.634

80

13058

BRAC, Juan Martin

37.209.471

81

13059

GONZALEZ, Jonatan Abel

34.435.165

82

13061

ALEM, Alexis Federico

27.266.962

83

13062

PANIAGUA, Alan Javier

37.331.286

84

13064

SANDRIGO, Dario Eduardo

30.788.239

85

13065

SCHNEIDER, Lucas Arturo

37.453.081

86

13068

MATHIEU, Tania Nair

36.326.233

87

13073

SIMON, Milton Gaston

32.059.461

88

13075

ALTAMIRANO, Jaquelina Noemi

33.105.550

89

13079

PEDRO, Cristian Fabian

34.597.062

90

13080

BENITEZ, Caro Marcela

24.060.470

91

13083

VELIZ OVIEDO, Karen Ailen

37.331.331

92

13086

MARTI, Ana Clara

32.191.179

93

13087

SILVA, Matias Alejandro

32.074.728

94

13090

VOLKART ANSO, Mauricio Hernan

32.141.944

95

13092

MASSIN, Ornella Anahí

37.209.301

96

13093

MAIDANA, Andrea Graciela

23.200.599

97

13097

VERDUN, Dante Maximiliano

32.619.965

98

13100

FUMO, Nicolas Ademar

36.326.167

99

13103

DOLZANI, Guillermo Ezequiel

37.074.283

100

13104

VILCHES, Rodrigro

41.656.048

101

13106

ALEGRE, Aurelia

12.590.388

102

13109

NICLE, Daiana Mariel

40.703.089

103

13112

TOURN, Alicia Beatriz

17.293.552

104

13113

GANCHIER, Maximiliano

38.241.274

105

13115

CORREA, Valeria

36.545.539

106

13116

LUDUEÑA, Lidia Isabel

23.350.656

107

13117

CABRAL, Vilma Leticia

18.908.555

108

13119

MONZON, Cristian Martin

33.734.169

109

13120

CIAN, Valeria Natalia

34.045.518

110

13131

DIEZ, Emiliano Federico

32.674.712

111

13133

GANCHIER, Maria Eugenia

37.074.480

112

13135

YORIS, Matias

34.706.782

113

13139

MOHNI, Emiliano

40.958.537

114

13142

VELAZQUEZ, Valeria

32.140.682

115

13146

MOLINA SERVIN, Maricel Beatriz

26.244.227

116

13147

DELGUSTE, Nestor Francisco

11.676.583

117

13150

SEGOVIA, Facundo Martin

34.985.480

118

13153

GOMEZ, Maxiliano Luis

34.821.084

119

13157

MAREGA, Jonatan

31.706.745

120

13160

CIAN, Diego Alberto

29.529.423

121

13161

AGUILAR, Laura Leonor

32.191.239

122

13165

RASETTO, Ana Laura

34.821.200

123

13068

LEDESMA, Fernando Nahuel

37.331.470

124

13170

RAFFIN PEREZ, Carolina

28.239.040

125

13171

DEBLOC, Cesar Adriel

32.908.874

126

13172

SCHAUMBURG, Walkyria Gemma

33.071.257

127

13176

FERNANDEZ, Walter Daniel

36.013.393

128

13180

HOYOS, Antonio Jesus

28.456.652

129

13182

AVALOS, Alejandra

26.665.370

130

13183

BERNARDI, Marco

36.013.763

131

13184

TOURN, Erica Gisela

33.734.447

132

13186

SALINAS, Gabriela

31.978.495

133

13199

NUÑEZ, Javier Maximiliano

32.364.339

134

13201

LOPEZ LASCANO, Maria Sol

36.196.838

135

13202

ZORZON, Alexis Andres

37.331.043

136

13204

TOURNE, Marcelino Rene

21.651.778

137

13205

MOLINA, Graciela Alejandra

28.239.342

138

13208

GOMEZ, Yamila Marianela

36.177.177

139

13211

FABBRO, Estefania

31.975.849

140

13213

MICHEL, Cesar Luis

25.222.590

141

13214

PERESSON, Fernando Luis

36.013.007

142

13217

ORTEGA, Angela Soledad

26.513.478

143

13218

RAMIREZ, Walter Oscar

26.002.802

144

13222

VALENZUELA, Hilda Norma

12.500.940

145

13226

BUYATTI, Victor Ruben

30.562.487

146

13232

SUAREZ, Ariel Alejandro

40.844.758

147

13240

MARTINEZ, Alberto Sebastian

28.036.703

148

13241

FRANCO, Alejandro

28.036.725

149

13243

MUCHIUT, Maximiliano Ruben

34.821.132

150

13247

ESCOBAR, Edgardo Andres

28.335.980

151

13253

GROSSI, Rodrigo Jose

34.541.581

152

13255

GROSSI, Luciana Belen

36.196.712

153

13258

CAPPELLETTI, German Danilo

35.292.445

154

13259

HERRERA, Miguel Angel

16.272.551

155

13262

FERNANDEZ, Fabian

32.842.387
Comparte la Noticia




Más Información

«Comunicando barrios para un tránsito seguro y sustentable»

1 octubre, 2019

El Intendente Dionisio Scarpin junto al Senador Orfilio Marcón; el Secretario de Planeamiento Territorial y Obras Públicas, Diego Beltrame y el titular de Gobierno y Participación Ciudadana, Gonzalo Braidot recorrieron, este lunes 30 de septiembre, las obras que lleva adelante el Gobierno de Avellaneda para mejorar la calidad de vida de los vecinos en Sector Noreste de la ciudad. PAVIMENTO EN Bº DON PEDRO “Hemos ideado una red de pavimento de casi 1600 metros de asfalto, que interconectan a Bº Don Pedro, con el resto de la ciudad”; destacó Scarpin y subrayó que estas cuadras se complementan con la red Seguir Leyendo

La III Brigada hará una jornada de Puertas Abiertas

1 octubre, 2019

En la mañana del lunes 30 de septiembre se realizó, en Casa Municipal, la presentación de la Jornada de Puertas Abiertas en la III Brigada Aérea, que tendrá lugar el próximo domingo 6 de octubre, desde las 8:00 horas. La conferencia de prensa estuvo encabezada por el Intendente Dr. Amadeo Enrique Vallejos, acompañado por el Jefe de la III Brigada Aérea, Comodoro Darío Luis Quiroga; y el representante del Aero Club Reconquista, Daniel González. El Intendente Dr. Amadeo Enrique Vallejos destacó “esta propuesta de la III Brigada Aérea, con algo tan importante y sentido para la ciudad de Reconquista, que Seguir Leyendo

Artículos relacionados

© 2016 Ariel Nardelli - Mega Servicios Informáticos - www.reconquista.com.ar - Todos los derechos reservados.